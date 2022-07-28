New Delhi : National Missions have been reviewed in all meetings of Executive Committee on Climate Change (ECCC). In 2021, ECCC mandated the Apex Committee for Implementation of Paris Agreement (AIPA) for reviewing the progress in the National Missions under NAPCC. The revised mission documents for eight (08) National Missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC)namely – National Solar Mission, National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency, National Mission on Sustainable Habitat, National Water Mission, National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Eco-system, National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change, National Mission for a Green India, and National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture were reviewed at the First Meeting of the Apex Committee for Implementation of the Paris Agreement (AIPA) held on 24th March 2021.

States /UTs were requested to revise their SAPCC (State Action Plan for Climate Change) in light of the commitments made under NDCs. The states of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Tripura, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have submitted the revised SAPCC. India’s first NDCs cover the period up to 2030. Progress in NDCs is reviewed periodically in high level meetings. The last review of progress was in February 2022.

