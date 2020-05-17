Hardest thing for industry to build confidence and bring back migrant workforce: Odisha Industry, MSME Minister

Bhubaneswar: With about 50 per cent industries operating in Odisha, MSMEs being completely shut down, mining sector totally closed and most of the labours have gone back to their villages and not willing to come back, it is a tough time being faced by all, Mr Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister for Industries, Energy, MSME, Government of Odisha said at an ASSOCHAM online summit – ‘Beyond the lockdown.’

“So hardest thing now for the industry would be to build confidence and bring back this workforce and make the industry run because the most important factor for industry is the human resource,” said Mr Mishra in the webinar which also saw participation of Haryana deputy chief minister, Mr Dushyant Chautala along with Mr Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, industries & commerce minister, Govt of Andhra Pradesh and Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary, DPIIT, Government of India.

He said that all states need to work together as there is no competition among states. “All the states should work together to ensure that of all the companies that shift out of China, our country should take maximum share because we have all the resources, infrastructure, trained manpower etc.”

Inviting the industry members to his state, Mr Mishra said, “Odisha is India’s best kept secret, I welcome industries to come here and be a part of our growth trajectory.”

Amid others who addressed the webinar included – Mr Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana; Dr K.K. Dwivedi, secretary & commissioner (Industry), Government of Assam; Mr Apoorva Kumar Singh, secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Haryana; Mr Acquino Vimal, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Beijing; Mr Aigars Rostovskis, president, Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ms Maria Nemenman, Deputy Head of the Mission, Embassy of Israel; Mr Vineet Agarwal, senior vice-president, ASSOCHAM; Mr Deepak Sood, secretary general; Mr Amrit Sagar Mittal, chairman, North Regional Development Council and Vice Chairman, International Tractors Ltd (Sonalika); Ms Swati Rangachari, co-chair, WTO, Trade & Investment and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Sterlite Technologies Ltd.; Mr Ramesh Nair, CEO, Adani Solar; Mr Neeraj Athalye, Vice President & Head – Customer Experience Solutions SAP India.

