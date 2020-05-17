New Delhi: Centre extends nationwide lockdown by two more weeks till May 31. Lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directs to continue lockdown measures till May 31. Detail guidelines to be issued by MHA.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asks Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31st May 2020.

