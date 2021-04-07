Hamdard Laboratories launches #SehatHatesToWait campaign to celebrate World Health Day

New Delhi: To celebrate World Health Day, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), India’s most trusted Unani brand, has launched a weeklong integrated campaign ‘Sehat Hates to Wait’ urging people to focus on health and follow a healthy lifestyle. Under the campaign, the company is offering free health checkups and medical consultations at Hamdard Wellness centers on 7th April. Furthermore, Hamdard has also partnered with many healthcare testing labs across centers to facilitate routine tests /eye check-up at subsidized prices.

The campaign #SehatHatesToWait is well in tune with Hamdard’s mission to spread awareness about the importance of health and wellness, especially amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Hamdard’s latest initiative promotes the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle with realistic fitness goals, developing strong immunity, and sustaining both physical and mental health.

Commenting on the World Health Day initiative, Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “This World Health Day, we wish to remind everybody that everything can wait but health can’t wait. We realize the importance of good health when we fall ill or see someone in precarious condition. This day acts as a wake-up call for those who have been neglecting their own health. To spread the message of good health and wellness, we are celebrating World Health Week at our Hamdard Wellness Centres, by offering free consultancy at Hamdard Wellness Centres on 7th April centers across the country.”

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “In such unexpected circumstances, it is imperative for individuals to understand the importance of building a strong immune system and maintain a healthy body. Our campaign encourages consumers to step up for the betterment of their own health. We are living by our commitment to make India a healthy nation. We are excited to have partnered with Radio Mirchi to spotlight the need for action for our health. It’s time we don’t let Sehat wait for us.”

Hamdard Laboratories will utilize print, radio, digital platforms and social media to engage with their target audiences as part of this campaign. The brand has collaborated with Radio Mirchi where Mr. Abdul Majeed, Chairperson Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) will talk about the need to emphasize the consumption of natural medicines and supplementation for staying healthy and safe during the pandemic.

Hamdard Laboratories have a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as Khulzum, Joshina, Joshanda, Imyoton, Infunza and Chyawanprash that combines the goodness of time-tested herbs. These natural/herbal formulations are rich in antioxidants and are effective in fighting various antimicrobial infections like flu, cough, and cold. Ensuring the availability of Hamdard’s immunity boosters, the brand has made its immunity booster products available on multiple e-commerce sites – Amazon, Healthmug, and 1mg.