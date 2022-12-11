GUJARAT TITANS CONDUCT PLAYER TRIALS AT THE NARENDRA MODI STADIUM, AHMEDABAD

Ahmedabad – December 9, 2022: The Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, held player trials at their home ground – the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – leading up to the auction. The player trials were conducted across two days from December 8 to 9, 2022 and featured some promising cricketers from India’s domestic circuit. A total of 52 players appeared at the trials.

Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket, and Head Coach, Ashish Nehra, participated in an interactive session with the media on Friday, December 9.

“It is always great to come back to our home – the Narendra Modi Stadium. As we get ready for the Tata IPL Auction, the player trials have given us the perfect opportunity to have a look at some promising players,” Vikram Solanki said.

Ashish Nehra said, “Winning the Tata IPL at our home ground was a memorable feeling. We are now gearing up for the next season and really looking forward to it.”