Odisha: Grassroots women changemakers group “Urmi” launched

Bhubaneswar: Grassroots women changemakers group Urmi-wave of

change launched today by social outfits Odish Shramajeebee Mancha, Mahila

Shramajeebee Mancha, Odisha and the non profit Atmashakti Trust.

Consisting of 28 women leaders from across 15 blocks under 9 districts from across

the state, the women changemakers group will work as a bridge between community

and government to ensure representation of rural women in women-centric policies,

gender budgeting, women rights and entitlements. Urmi leaders will work as a

collective voice to provide women an equitable place in the society and undertake

advocacy and networking with other like minded outfits to pluralise support for the

cause of women in rural areas.

While the outfit was launched by Advisor of Mission Shakti Odisha Dr Gitanjali Bastia,

Former Women Commission Member Ms Snehanjali Mohanty, Senior Director of

Human Rights Law Network Ms Sarita Badapanda, social activist Meera Parida,

Young women journalist Ms Diana Sahu, Gender Budgeting specialist Ms Upali

Mohanty, social activists Sujata Mohapatra, Dr Shravani Das joined the launching

event and praised the efforts for making a changemakers group of rural women and

hoped that this will help lakhs of rural women in Odisha to have their say on what

concerns most in a woman’s life.