Odisha: Grassroots women changemakers group “Urmi” launched

Bhubaneswar: Grassroots women changemakers group Urmi-wave of
change launched today by social outfits Odish Shramajeebee Mancha, Mahila
Shramajeebee Mancha, Odisha and the non profit Atmashakti Trust.
Consisting of 28 women leaders from across 15 blocks under 9 districts from across
the state, the women changemakers group will work as a bridge between community
and government to ensure representation of rural women in women-centric policies,
gender budgeting, women rights and entitlements. Urmi leaders will work as a
collective voice to provide women an equitable place in the society and undertake
advocacy and networking with other like minded outfits to pluralise support for the
cause of women in rural areas.
While the outfit was launched by Advisor of Mission Shakti Odisha Dr Gitanjali Bastia,
Former Women Commission Member Ms Snehanjali Mohanty, Senior Director of
Human Rights Law Network Ms Sarita Badapanda, social activist Meera Parida,
Young women journalist Ms Diana Sahu, Gender Budgeting specialist Ms Upali
Mohanty, social activists Sujata Mohapatra, Dr Shravani Das joined the launching
event and praised the efforts for making a changemakers group of rural women and
hoped that this will help lakhs of rural women in Odisha to have their say on what
concerns most in a woman’s life.
