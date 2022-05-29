Gujarat Titans are IPL 2022 Champions

New Delhi: Gujarat Titan beats Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, wins its maiden IPL trophy. GT lost two early wickets but eventually chased down the target of 131 with 11 balls to spare.

Rajasthan Royals have set a victory target of 131 runs before Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first. Titans had booked the berth defeating Rajasthan Royals in the 1st Qualifier. The Rajasthan Royals then knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to enter the final.