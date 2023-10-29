Gujarat Titans and Stepathlon join forces to Empower Women with ‘The She Run – Race with the Titans’

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans in partnership with Stepathlon has announced a new sport challenge, ‘The She Run – Race with the Titans’; it is a 30-day digital fitness challenge to promote health and fitness amongst women. The new initiative, which commences on 16th November 2023, has an unwavering support from the Gujarat Titans team and the objective is to inspire women of all ages and fitness levels to embark on a healthier and fitter lifestyle.

‘The She Run’ by Gujarat Titans, led by Stepathlon and their fitness experts to provide a diverse range of workouts thoughtfully tailored to cater to varying fitness levels. This challenge is not limited to specific workout slots but aims to create awareness around integrating movement into daily life. This challenge can be accessed through the Titans FAM App and the franchise’s social media platforms, enabling participants to register and monitor their progress while standing a chance to win exciting prizes and obtain a certificate of completion. Registrations for the race begin from today i.e. 27th October 2023.

This challenge stands as a testament to Gujarat Titans’ commitment to championing women’s health and encouraging their active engagement in sports. Building upon the success of an earlier initiative, ‘Race with the Titans’, which received an overwhelming response with a significant number of participants, Gujarat Titans is resolute in extending its invitation to women from diverse backgrounds. This commitment reflects our dedication to fostering inclusivity that transcends traditional fitness stereotypes, welcoming homemakers, mothers, grandmothers, and growing adults alike. We expect an even larger response in the races ahead, starting with ‘The She Run – Race with the Titans,’ reaffirming the strong bond we share with our community.

Col. Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, expresses his enthusiasm and shares, “At Gujarat Titans, we are always passionate about doing something for the community, and our core values are dedicated to creating memorable experiences. The previous Race with the Titans, which had over 200,000 registrations, was a remarkable success, underscoring our shared commitment to building a healthier and close-knit community. ‘The She Run – Race with the Titans’ serves as an exciting platform for women to embark on a transformative journey toward improved health and fitness, with Gujarat Titans as their steadfast companions.”

Ravi Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Stepathlon added, “We are delighted to partner with Gujarat Titans for ‘The She Run’ that aims to empower women across India and inspire them to lead healthier and happier lives. Gujarat Titans has been a pioneer and custodian of the health of cricket fans in India through Race with the Titans. Through this initiative with Stepathlon they are extending their position to everyone across the country. We believe this challenge will create a positive impact on the well-being of women and their families, as well as foster a culture of fitness among the community.”

Gujarat Titans encourages everyone within the community, and outside it, to register and demonstrate their support for women’s health and fitness.