Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) has been awarding the DPCL Merit Scholarship award to meritorious students of all high schools in Adani Dhamra Port immediate vicinity. The programme aims to recognize the achievement of the students in their High School Board Examination performance and encourage them for their career growth with the support of financial assistance for two years to undertake their Higher Secondary studies.

This year, the foundation recognized top 30 students from 10 vernacular medium high schools in the Adani Dhamra Port periphery with DPCL Merit Scholarship, recognizing their performance in the High School Board Examination- 2022-23 academic year. The students were honoured with medal, certificate of appreciation and financial assistance for pursuing their Higher Secondary Education. The foundation will continue to provide the assistance for Two years to make these students able to complete their Higher Secondary Studies and move for better career opportunity.

This year’s event was graced by Mr. Mayadhar Sahu, Additional District Education Officer, Bhadrak, Mr. Jagabandhu Sahoo, Block Education Officer, Basudevpur, Ms. Nirmala Sahoo, Additional Block Education Officer, Chandbali and Mr. Trilochan Das, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator of Karanjamal Cluster, who has awarded the students for their achievement and encourage them for their better career with their motivational speeches.

Started in 2009, with the scholarship support to 3 students, the Foundation is now extending the scholarship support to top 30 students in every year for their career building. As of now, 364 students were supported with the DPCL Merit Scholarship from the 10 vernacular medium high schools, located in 09 Gram Panchayat of Dhamra Port periphery.