The Guinness World Records has certified the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela as the largest fully-seated hockey stadium of the world.

5T Secretary VK Pandian took to Instagram to share the news and also posted a video of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s reaction to the feat.

“That indeed is thrilling news. I am truly delighted that the Guinness Book of Records had recognised the Birsa Munda Stadium to be the biggest hockey stadium in the world,” Patnaik said. “I am amazed that it has been built in 15 months. It’s truly a great accomplishment for the people of Odisha,” he added.

Notably, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium has been constructed at an expenditure of Rs 261 crore on 15 acres of land in the premises of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT).

A debate had earlier emerged whether it was the world’s largest hockey stadium or not. Many had opined that the National Hockey Stadium in Pakistan’s Lahore was the largest hockey stadium with a seating capacity of 45,000.

However, putting aside all doubts and burying all controversies, International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram had confirmed that Birsa Munda Stadium is the largest stadium for hockey in the world in terms of seating capacity.