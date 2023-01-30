Bengaluru all set to host the first G20 Energy Transition Working Group Meeting under India’s Presidency

The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) Meeting under India’s Presidency will be held in Bengaluru, from Feb 5-7, 2023. The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries, nine special invitee guest countries – Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, UAE and Spain.

In addition, leading international organizations such as The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), International Energy Agency (IEA), Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), International Solar Alliance (ISA), United Nations International Development Organization (UNIDO), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), RD20 and knowledge partners will be part of the Meeting. Senior government officials from the concerned Ministries will also participate in the ETWG Meeting.

Karnataka is extending support and coordination for the meeting. The first ETWG meeting will focus on six priority areas. These include: (i) Energy transition through addressing technology gaps (ii) Low-cost financing for energy transition (iii) Energy security and diversified supply chains (iv) Energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, (v) Fuels for Future (3F) and (vi) Universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathway. On the sidelines, the ETWG meeting will be complemented by a high-level international seminar on ‘Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS).’ The seminar will focus on highlighting the importance of carbon capture, utilization, and storage, considered vital for achieving net-zero targets. The event will deliberate upon the challenging aspects of the clean energy transition and the role of CCUS in addressing them while examining various technological aspects of the value chain, from capturing to storage and utilization pathways. This event will enable sharing of knowledge from successful initiatives that can be replicated across emerging economies.

As part of the first ETWG Meeting, delegates will also visit Infosys Green Building Campus and Pavagada Solar Park to see first-hand India’s push towards renewable sector and efforts to mitigate climate change. The delegates will also get to experience the rich cultural heritage, art, culture, and cuisine of Karnataka. Ministry of Power, Government of India, is the nodal Ministry for ETWG and will lead the discussions and negotiations on focused priority areas. Under India’s Presidency, four ETWG meetings, various side events and a Ministerial Meeting have been planned. India’s G20 Presidency will build upon the efforts and outcomes of previous presidencies, which have successfully advanced the cause of global cooperation in clean energy transition and have made it central to the agenda of sustainable economic development.