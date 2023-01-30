Bhubaneswar: Odisha government announces three-day State mourning on passing away of Health Minister Naba Das.

State Health Minister Naba Kisore Das was on Sunday shot dead by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police with service revolver at Gandhi Chhak in Brajarajnagar.

DIG of Police Deepak Kumar said the incident occurred at around 12.20 pm when Das was on his way to attend a programme. ASI Gopal Das opened fire at Das after he stepped out of his vehicle. The reason behind the firing was still unclear. ASI Gopal Das was posted at the Gandhi Chhak outpost.

Following the firing, Naba Das was rushed to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital and later airlifted and admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

A five-member team of doctors led by Dr Debashis Nayak immediately conducted a lifesaving surgery to extract the bullet stuck in Das’ left chest. However, the Minister succumbed to the injuries.

“A team of doctors operated on the Minister and found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung, causing internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best efforts, he could not be revived,” a statement by Apollo Hospital said.

Earlier on Das’ arrival at the hospital, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, many Ministers and MLAs had reached the hospital to enquire about his health conditions and console his family members.

CM Patnaik ordered a probe by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police. A CB team led by ADG Arun Bothra flew to Brajarajnagar and started an on-the-spot examination.