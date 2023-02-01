GST collection at Rs 1.55 lakh crore in January, second highest-ever

The second-highest Gross GST collection has been made in the month of January this year, breaching earlier second-highest record in October last year. Over one lakh 55 thousand crore rupees gross GST revenue has been collected in the last month.

It is the second highest collection ever, after one lakh 68 thousand crore gross collection in April last year. January’s collection includes CGST of 28 thousand 963 crores, SGST of 36 thousand 730 crores, and IGST of 79 thousand 599 crores.

GST collection has crossed one lakh 50 thousand crore mark for the third time in 2022-23. Revenues in the current financial year up to January this year are 24 per cent higher than the GST revenues during the same period last year.