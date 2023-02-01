India and Germany playing important role in tackling emerging global challenges: LS Speaker Om Birla

A delegation of the German Parliament – Bundestag – called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House on 31st Jan 2023.

Referring to the long-standing ties between India and Germany, Mr Birla said that the ties between the two countries are based on shared values and common goals. He said, India and Germany are playing important role in tackling emerging global challenges.

Mr Birla appreciated the contribution of German parliamentarians in strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries. He added that India and Germany have a ‘Strategic Partnership’ since 2000. He expressed happiness that the current German government has held consultative talks with India which is a commendable initiative for bilateral relations between the two countries. He further said that India wants to further strengthen the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Mr Birla added that India is the largest democracy in the world. He stated that India has a centuries-old democratic heritage, due to which it is known as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ around the world.