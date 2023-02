Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha today at 11 AM. The copy of the Budget will be laid on the Table of the Rajya Sabha soon thereafter.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held in the morning to approve the Union Budget 2023-24. After getting the nod from the Cabinet, Ms Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament.