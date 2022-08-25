Green Ganesh campaign in EPCO from August 26 to 29

New Delhi : Like previous years, EPCO is running a 4-day Green Ganesh campaign from August 26 to 29 this year. In this, training will be given to the general public to make Ganesh idols from clay. Participants will be able to take the self-made idols to their home.

In the training programme, soil will be made available to the citizens on site and training in making Ganesh idols will be given by sculptors. These soluble clay idols painted with natural colours can be immersed at home after worship.

It is noteworthy that idols made of Plaster of Paris are harmful to the environment. These idols do not dissolve in water for months and the toxic substances present in them are harmful to aquatic animals, plants and humans.