Odisha reports 262 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 262 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 25th August
New Positive Cases: 262
Of which 0-18 years: 47
In quarantine: 153
Local contacts: 109
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 17
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 15
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Gajapati: 11
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jajpur: 5
12. Jharsuguda: 5
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 9
15. Kendrapada: 2
16. Khurda: 50
17. Koraput: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 9
19. Nawarangpur: 9
20. Nayagarh: 6
21. Nuapada: 6
22. Puri: 7
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 16
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 53
27. State Pool: 13
New recoveries: 421
Cumulative tested: 33100778
Positive: 1326383
Recovered: 1315173
Active cases: 1987