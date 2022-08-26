Odisha reports 262 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 262 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 25th August

New Positive Cases: 262

Of which 0-18 years: 47

In quarantine: 153

Local contacts: 109

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 17

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 15

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Gajapati: 11

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jajpur: 5

12. Jharsuguda: 5

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 9

15. Kendrapada: 2

16. Khurda: 50

17. Koraput: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 9

19. Nawarangpur: 9

20. Nayagarh: 6

21. Nuapada: 6

22. Puri: 7

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 16

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 53

27. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 421

Cumulative tested: 33100778

Positive: 1326383

Recovered: 1315173

Active cases: 1987