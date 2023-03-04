Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Delivers a Lecture at the L V Prasad Eye Institute

Bhubaneswar : Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, delivered the 13th Bijayananda Patnaik Lecture on “Karma Yoga – The Essence of Life” at the LV Prasad Eye Institute’s Mithu Tulsi Chanrai Campus in Bhubaneswar on March 2, 2023. The lecture focused on the philosophy of ‘Karma Yoga’ and ‘non – attached attachments’ of life.

The 13th Bijayananda Patnaik Lecture was attended by people from across the LVPEI network, its donors, and their family members, as well as other partner organizations. On the occasion Dr Srikant Sahu, Head of Mithu Tulsi Chanrai Campus, expressed gratitude to Prof. Ganeshi Lal for accepting the institute’s invitation and providing such an insightful interpretation of Karma Yoga. He also lauded the significance of Prof Bijayananda Patnaik Lecture series and how it is an integral part of L V Prasad Eye Institute’s legacy.

The Bijayananda Patnaik Lecture is a memorial lecture series started in honor of Prof. Bijayananda Patnaik, a staunch supporter of L V Prasad Eye Institute in its efforts to provide quality eye care in the state of Odisha. The lecture series brings together prolific speakers and personalities to share their knowledge on various topics, ranging from science to arts to philosophy. A number of people have benefited from it over the years, and they have gained insights into how to look at things from a variety of perspectives.