Government appoints Benjamin L. Tlumtea as Member of Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Manipur and Mizoram

Shri Benjamin L. Tlumtea has taken charge as Member of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Manipur and Mizoram. He was administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy by the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R. K. Singh today, March 7, 2024. The oath of office and secrecy was administered virtually, with the Minister joining from the office of the Ministry of Power, in New Delhi.

Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Manipur and Mizoram was constituted in pursuance of provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed by the State Governments of Manipur and Mizoram, authorizing Government of India to constitute a JERC on their behalf. It is a two-Member Commission, each Member representing the respective participating state. The Central Government appoints Members of the Commission from the two sides, i.e., from Manipur and from Mizoram, under the provisions of the Act and in pursuance of the MoA.

In accordance with the provisions of the MoA, Shri Tlumtea has been appointed as Member from the Mizoram side for a period of five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Shri Tlumtea holds a Master of Science and B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering. Previously, he was working as Superintending Engineer (Commercial) in Power & Energy Department, Mizoram since March 2022. Earlier, he held the post of Senior Executive Engineer in Power and Electricity Department in Mizoram from November 2014 to March 2022. Prior to this, he had been working as an executive engineer from November 2009 to November 2014 and Project Officer from 2003 to November 2009.

The major functions of the Commission under the Act are to regulate the tariff for generation, supply, transmission and wheeling of electricity, wholesale, bulk or retail as the case may be within the State; to regulate the electricity purchase of distribution licensees, facilitate intra-state transmission and wheeling of electricity; issue licenses to transmission licensees, distribution licensees and electricity traders; promote cogeneration and generation of electricity from renewable sources of energy and adjudicate upon the disputes between the licensees and generating companies.