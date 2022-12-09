Government to carry out special Drive against Lumpy Skin Disease: Parshottam Rupala

New Delhi : Department is taking all necessary steps to support States / UTs to control and contain the disease, which include, financial and technical support. Central teams also visited the affected States / UTs and physical and virtual meetings have been conducted to sensitize the Sates / UTs’ authorities. Guidelines/advisories for control of LSD including vaccination and treatment have been circulated to the States / UTs for implementation to control and contain the disease within a definite timeline.

As gathered from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), ICAR institutes (ICAR-NRCE and ICAR-IVRI) has developed a homologous live-attenuated vaccine (Lumpi- ProVac Ind). The vaccine technology has been transferred through M/s. Agrinnovate India Limited to two firms, viz. M/s. Biovet Private Limited, Bengaluru and M/s. Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.