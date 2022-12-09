Department of Animal Husbandry implements dairy development schemes to improve milk availability

New Delhi : The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing the following animal husbandry and dairy development schemes to create dairy infrastructure to help improve availability of milk in the country:
- National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD)
- Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF)
- Supporting Dairy Cooperative and Farmer Producer Organisation engaged in dairy activities (SDCFPO).
- Animal Husbandry and Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF)
- Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)
This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.