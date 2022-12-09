Department of Animal Husbandry implements dairy development schemes to improve milk availability

New Delhi : The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing the following animal husbandry and dairy development schemes to create dairy infrastructure to help improve availability of milk in the country:

National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) Supporting Dairy Cooperative and Farmer Producer Organisation engaged in dairy activities (SDCFPO). Animal Husbandry and Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.