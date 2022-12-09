Department of Animal Husbandry implements schemes to develop dairy industry in the country

New Delhi : To develop dairy industry in other States of the country on the lines of dairy industry of Gujarat, NDDB is currently managing the operations of some of the cooperative institutions like Jharkhand Milk Federation, West Assam Milk Union Ltd. and Varanasi Milk Union.

Besides above, supplementing the efforts of the States and Union Territories, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India is implementing following schemes to develop dairy industry including dairy infrastructures in dairy cooperative sector, in the country:-

National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities (SDC&FPO)

Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India is providing financial assistance to dairy industry through above mentioned dairy development schemes. Details of financial assistance provided are as under:-

Name of the schemes (implementation period) Financial Assistance Provided Details Amount (Rs in crore) NPDD (2014-15 to till date) Grant-in-aid 1743.74 DIDF (2018-19 to till date)* Interest subvention 79.59 SDC&FPO (2018-19 to till date) Interest subvention 433.00

* Rs. 3575.73 Crore loan amount sanctioned; Rs.1412.74 Crore loan amount disbursed (Upto 30th November 2022).

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.