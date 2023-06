Bargarh: Goods train derails in Odisha; five bogies of goods train derail near Mendhapali of Bargarh district. There has been no casualty, and police have already reached the spot and begun a probe.

‘It is not at all connected with Indian Railways’. This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure is being maintained by the company, only. There is no role of Indian Railways in this matter says Railway.