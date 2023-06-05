Bhubaneswar: Bhutan holds a prayer ceremony for victims of the Odisha train tragedy along with condolences sent by His Majesty The King and the Prime Minister. A prayer ceremony was held at the Grand Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong, for the victims of the train tragedy that took place in Odisha, India on Friday.

His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and members of the Royal Family graced the ceremony and lit 1,000 butterlamps, joined by the Prime Minister, senior government officials, the Indian Ambassador, and senior dignitaries from IMTRAT and DANTAK. Over 280 people lost their lives and thousands more were injured in the tragic incident. His Majesty The King and the Royal Government have expressed condolences to the government and people of India.