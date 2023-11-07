Godrej Interio launches a flagship store in Pahala, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture and interior solutions brand, launched a new outlet in Bhubaneswar the commercial capital of Odisha. Located in Pahala, this state-of-the-art store is spread across the area of 1000 sq. ft. This store will provide an impetus to Godrej Interio’s retail presence in Odisha and India’s eastern market.

The store offers specially crafted products in kitchen, home storage and interior solutions – the largest selling category in India, in different styles and finishing. Godrej Interio, as a part of its omni channel expansion strategy, over the next few months, will also launch exclusive business outlets across India. The store will be inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Dev Narayan, Sr. Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Godrej Interio- B2C Business.

Commenting on the store launch, Dr. Dev Narayan Sarkar, Sr. Vice President (B2C) said “Godrej Interio has a strong foothold in Odisha market owing to its huge brand recall and significant customer base in the region. In recent years, this ‘Land of Jagannath’ has attracted leading interior brands from around the world. We are confident that the region will certainly provide more to our revenue basket in the near future. Owing to the excellent location of the store, with new construction of residential apartments coming up and Godrej Interio’s strong and growing brand recall in the region, we expect the store revenues to touch nearly Rs. 75 Lakh in the first year. Currently, the Odisha state contributes 5 crore of the brand’s East zone revenue and is fast emerging as a high growth region for us.

Mr. Sharad Prusty, owner of Home Xpressions (Godrej Interio Dealer) shared his thoughts on the store launch, this is our 5th store in Bhubaneswar –Cuttack twin City. We hope to cater the ever growing real estate market and hope the customers are inspired by the multiple kitchen and wardrobe concepts displayed in different styles and budgets

As a part of launch celebrations, in an inaugural offer, customers will get discounts of up to 20% with assured gifts.