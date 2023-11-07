MCL conducts massive campaign on vigilance awareness in Odisha’s coal belt

Sambalpur : Highlighting the imperative of raising awareness within society and combating the scourge of corruption, Shri Keshav Rao, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) stressed the importance of vigilance awareness among citizens.

Addressing at the closing ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 on Monday evening, Shri Rao appreciated efforts made by Team MCL in reaching out to masses with awareness campaign.

Taking note of necessity to sensitise society to curb the evil of corruption, Shri Rao said “We should to move from vigilance awareness to vigilance consciousness (among citizens).”

CVO Shri PK Patel, Director (Finance) Shri AK Behura & Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) Shri AS Bapat were the guests of honour at the Closing Ceremony, which was attended by MCL employees, teachers & students of various schools.

The dignitaries also released a compendium of Vigilance Advisories and gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions organised during the week-long observance, starting on October 31, 2023.

The company had gone in a big way to spread awareness to fight against the social evil of corruption with series of awareness initiatives and events, involving people in and around the coal mining areas in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha.

Similarly, MCL organised Bidders’ Meets, under various departments throughout the coalfields, which saw participation of a large number of suppliers, contractors, vendors, service providers etc and also administrated the Integrity Pledge.

Employees were also given opportunity to spreading awareness by sharing their creativity in the form of jingles and short-videos on VAW-2023 theme “Say no to corruption, commit to the Nation”.