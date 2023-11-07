49th Raising day of NTPC LTD observed at NTPC ER-II headquarters at Bhubaneswar

The 49th Raising day of NTPC LTD a Maharatna Central Public sector undertaking was observed at NTPC ER-II headquarters at Bhubaneshwar.

On this occasion of Raising day Shri Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NTPC addressed the employees through video conference from New Delhi stressed on achieving efficient and sustainable operations in all activities related to power generation. Shri Gurdeep Singh also dwelt upon the future plans of the organisation.

Shri Partha Mazumder, Regional Executive Director NTPC ER-II HQ hoisted the NTPC flag and addressing the employees , elucidated the history and growth of the organisation from inception to the present .In his address he highlighted the operational achievements in the Power Stations under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Region II

Shri Partha Mazumder apricated the employees for putting untiring effort to achieve various laurels to the stations and the region. On this occasion he called upon all employees to rise to the expectations and accept the challenges gracefully and contribute to the fullest in making success story of NTPC.

Shri Partha Mazumder stated that ‘The People’ at NTPC are the prime movers of powering our nation and contributing significantly to its growth. With a humble start in 1975, NTPC is now the nation’s largest and most admired energy major.

He further stated that It is indeed a matter of pride that the company is India’s largest integrated energy company with an installed capacity of 73,874 MW (including 15,986 MW through JVs/Subsidiaries) comprising of 51 NTPC stations (27 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 hydro, 1 small hydro, and 15 solar PV) and 39 Joint Venture/Subsidiary stations (9 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro, 1 small hydro, 14 solar PV and 3 wind).NTPC REL , a wholly owned subsidiary has declared commercial operation of its first wind power project of 50 MW at Dayapar Wind Project in Gujrat.

With an aim to encourage overall wellness and to enhance the health and well-being of NTPC employees, ex employees and their family members, Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre has been established at ERII HQ which was inaugurated by Shri Partha Mazumder, Regional Exectivue Director Eastern Region-II, HQ

The facility is equipped with Short Wave Diathermy, TENS Therapy, Shoulder Pully, Ultrasound Therapy, Electrotherapy, Paraffin wax Therapy, Infrared Radiation Therapy, Exercise Therapy (Range of Motion), Electronic Spial Transaction and Yoga Besides deployment of physiotherapist, our implementation partner has also agreed to provide services of a qualified Orthopedician and Dietician.