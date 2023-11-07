“Odisha Millets Mission Gears Up for International Convention on Millets: A Global Millet Movement in the Making!”

Bhubaneswar : Doing a full circle after it’s first ever Millet Divas last year, the Odisha Millets Mission is ready to take this journey to the next level with it’s full set plan to host an upcoming 2 days millets convention in the heart of Odisha. Odisha Millets Mission is organising a large scale International Convention on Millets(ICM) from 9th-10th November, 2023 at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar. With the theme being “Millets – Ancient Grains for Modern Challenges” and an active involvement of local farmers, mothers, SHGs, entrepreneurs and many others, the event is all set to have a major impact on millet acceptance all over the globe.

Started in 2017, the Odisha Millets Mission was formed with goals to achieve a higher millet acceptance and to highlight the dietary benefits these crops have had since ages. In Odisha particularly, the tribal communities have kept these supergrains alive as they become an essential and sometimes their only source for survival. With a diverse millet profile and industry leading initiatives, Odisha Millets Mission aims to revive or rather realise the state’s millet potential.

With recognising 2023 as the International Year of Millets, the United Nations and the FAO have catapulted the amount of eyes these supergrains have upon them, hence increasing their worldwide acceptance and a surge in demand. Keeping these factors in mind the Odisha Millets Mission aims to leverage this attention towards what the future for millets look like and how much of an integral role millets would have in dietary requirements of the future generation.

The International Convention on Millets will uphold its cultural roots with the tribal traditions considered as an integral part of the whole event. Showcasing tribal knowledge of millets and food systems to B2B roundtable conferences for enhanced linkages between FPOsand other organisations, the convention will have significant effect on the policy makers with their decisions helping locals earn a better livelihood. With technical and practical demonstrations for farmers, International Millet food festival, business sessions, and art & culture programs the list of events goes on with celebrity attractions like Chef Vikas Khanna and three time Grammy winner Ricky Kej gracing the event with their presence.

The Odisha Millets Mission through its ongoing efforts since its inception in 2017 has continued to promote millet consumption and its inclusion in the citizens day to activities. While hosting an international convention concerning the topic is an extremely delicate task, the Odisha Millets Mission is ready to bring another victory home.