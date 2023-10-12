Godrej Agrovet ropes in Jimmy Shergill to endorse cattle feed

October, 12, 2023 – Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), a leading player in the animal feed industry, yesterday launched its new campaign. Featuring Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill, the campaign aims to raise awareness around the importance of quality cattle feed from a trusted brand like Godrej. Being one of the first BIS certified companies for cattle feed products in India, it offers products across the lifecycle of cattle for better prosperity of farming families.



The profitability of a dairy farmer depends upon the output price of milk, cost of input feed and expense on livestock health. Hence, with 70% of total cost of milk production dependent on feed, livestock that is well cared for not only produces more milk of a better quality but also enhances the reproductive efficiency of the cattle thereby uplifting the farmers.



Sandeep Singh, CEO, Animal Feed Business, GAVL, said, “Traditionally, Indian farmers have focused on enhancing milk production with less priority to cattle health. Recognizing this oversight, our campaign aims shift the perspective by highlighting the significance of prioritizing cattle well-being and thinking of the long-term. The same will ensure the well-being and reproductive health of cattle, optimize milk yield, and enable farmer to sustain dairy farming.”



To run across television and social channels, the campaign strives to create a paradigm shift where the health and welfare of cattle become the centre.



GAVL’s state-of-the-art R&D unit has a strong focus on enhancing animal health, productivity, and milk quality. To ensure Indian farmers get best of everything and prosper, GAVL’s Cattle Feed products are crafted with a deep understanding of Indian feeding practices, taking into account the diverse breeds and milk production levels of cows and buffaloes. The diverse range of products are formulated to provide essential proteins, energy, minerals, and vitamins to meet the nutritional requirements of dairy animals across their lifecycle. This in turn enables enhance milk production, reproductive ability, and overall health of the animal.