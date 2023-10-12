Senco Gold & Diamonds – D’SIGNIA Launches Rajwada 2023 Festive Edit Collection

Kolkata, October 12, 2023: Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading pan-India jewellery retailer with a legacy of over five decades, has announced the grand launch of their exquisite collection Rajwada 2023 Festive Edit at their D’SIGNIA stores. This collection is a celebration of the festive spirit and embodies the perfect blend of traditional opulence and contemporary elegance and eternal beauty.

The Rajwada 2023 Festive Edit collection features an array of designs in Gold, Diamond, Polki, Kundan, and Antique jewellery. Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans of Kolkata, each piece seamlessly blends royal elegance with artistic grandeur. Rajwada 2023 Festive Edit collection is curated keeping the regional and cultural requirements, the designs include traditional meenakari, jadau, filigree and nakashi work with diamonds and semi-precious stones. The idea behind this collection is to unite diverse regional artistic works that customers can connect emotionally and culturally.

Rajwada 2023 Festive Edit is an extension of Senco Gold & Diamonds’ Vivaha – Rajwada 2022 Collection, offering a diverse range of products at various price points to ensure that the auspicious symbol of “Shagun” is accessible to everyone. Reflecting the latest trends, wedding shopping traditionally begins during the festive season’s auspicious Muhurat, prompting Senco Gold and Diamonds to curate designs suitable for every occasion. From lightweight temple and antique jewellery to elaborate Turkish designs crafted in both 22k and 18k gold, the collection caters to diverse preferences. Additionally, under the Everlite brand, Senco Gold & Diamonds will unveil more exclusive collections leading up to Dhanteras, featuring affordable pieces designed for everyday wear.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a captivating campaign to promote its Rajwada 2023 Festive Edit collection, starring the graceful actress, Jaya Ahsan. Known for her poise and charm, Jaya Ahsan adds a touch of star-studded allure to the ultimate jewellery wearing experience for connoisseurs of karigari. The campaign beautifully captures the seamless fusion of luxury and artistry, harmonizing the natural beauty and regal composure of Jaya Ahsan with the opulence of D’SIGNIA showrooms, ensuring a truly royal experience for its discerning customers.

Mrs. Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing and Designs at Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “We are delighted to launch our Rajwada 2023 Festive Edit collection with Jaya Ahsan. Our special festive offers aim to make moments special for our esteemed customers, along with the luxurious experience of buying exclusive designs at our D’SIGNIA stores. The collection features designs in Antique, Polki-Kundan, and Diamonds to cater to the diverse demands across India. For this Dhanteras and wedding season, our Rajwada Collection combines traditional nuances with contemporary motifs and patterns, all crafted with the finesse of karigari. Shagun is for everyone with Senco Gold and Diamonds.”

To celebrate this festive spirit, Senco Gold & Diamonds is also offering festive discounts of up to 50% off on diamond making charges and 12.5% off on diamond value, up to 25% off on gold making charges and 0% deduction on old gold, and a special advance booking scheme for Dhanteras called Flexi Gold Special.