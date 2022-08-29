Global Investor Summit to be held in Indore from Jan 9 to 11, 2023: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that to build up Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, the implementation of all the activities prescribed in the developed roadmap should be ensured by setting time-limits. To encourage investment in the industrial sector in the state, a Global Investor Summit will be held in Indore from January 9 to 11, 2023. Investors of different countries should be made aware of investment potential in the state by contacting the ambassadors of India posted in different countries of the world. Along with this, materials that can be sent from the state to different countries should also be encouraged. Instructions have also been issued by the central government to encourage activities of the state abroad. For this, the cooperation of the Ministry of External Affairs should also be sought. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion at Mantralaya. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Shri Sanjay Shukla and other officers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that action should be taken on priority to ensure that the material being produced in Madhya Pradesh is processed in the state. Arrangements should be made for setting up units for processing agricultural, horticultural products and mineral products and necessary training. Along with this, necessary arrangements should also be made for the assembling of materials coming from other states along with the country and abroad in import substitution. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he would hold discussion with the Union Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh for the establishment of defense equipment industry in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the activities related to industrial units which are included in the Guarantee Act for the supply of public services, their implementation should be ensured in a time-limit.

Discussion was held in the meeting on an action plan to make the state a major edible oil producer, development of new IT parks in Bhopal and Indore and assess the potential of industrial development of the areas adjacent to Chambal Expressway and Narmada Expressway to focus on export of pharmaceuticals sector to develop major industrial areas in those areas. Also, the possibilities of encouraging investment in labour intensive sectors such as food processing, textiles, engineering, electronics, apparel and hardware manufacturing were also discussed.

It was informed that works would be started for the development of new industrial areas in Berasia in Bhopal district, Ashta and Chhilla in Sehore district, Tildara in Dhar district, Narsinghpur district, Badiyakhedi in Sehore district and Bagroda Phase-2 in Raisen. Discussions were also held in the meeting regarding Medical Device Park Ujjain, IT Park-3 Indore, Green Field Airport in Dewas an