Enrollment of 2 lakh 40 thousand 818 students in CM Rise schools is an achievement of the state government: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the operation of 274 CM Rise schools in the state and enrollment of 2 lakh 40 thousand 818 students in them in a short period is a proud achievement of the state government. The atmosphere of CM Rise Schools is attracting the parents and the students. Maintaining this attractiveness, providing quality education, over all development and making the students ready for future is the big challenge. The state government, teachers and parents will take up this challenge with a team spirit. CM Shri Chouhan said that he himself will write letters to the teachers and parents of the students of CM Rise Schools to motivate them. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the School Education Department in Mantralaya. School Education Minister (Independent Charge) Shri Inder Singh Parmar, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami and departmental officers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our aim is to boost the learning ability and understanding of concepts of the students of the state. The activities of the School Education Department should be conducted by setting the goal of maximum enrollment in schools, regular and continuous attendance of students and continuous improvement in educatiion quality.

It was informed that for the operation of CM Rise Schools, effective training of selected teachers and school leaders has been done along with the training of Principals and Vice Principals. Play-theme based paintings have been done for the beautification of CM Rise Schools and to make the classrooms interesting. Vision, mission and value boards have been set up in schools. To increase the attraction towards the schools, admission festivals were organised. Digital classrooms, well equipped libraries, rich laboratories and high standard facilities have been provided in CM Rise Schools. Various activities were also undertaken to change the academic atmosphere of the schools.

In the meeting, information was given about the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, the roadmap of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, the ongoing activities for fulfilling the priorities of the Central government. Education and teaching-learning material, developed for Anganwadis, was presented. It was told that 5 days training has been provided for 80 thousand primary and guest teachers. Continuous activities are being carried out for teacher trainer policy and capacity building. The process of recruitment of 7 thousand 429 primary teachers is going on in the state. Academic upgradation scheme is being implemented on the basis of analysis of results of class fifth and eighth.

It was informed that the Super 100 scheme for JEE, NEET and CA is being conducted in Bhopal and Indore. In this, 75 students have qualified in JEE Mains, 21 in JEE Advanced and 75 in NEET. A free programme of Artificial Intelligence based career counselling and guidance is being conducted with the country’s leading organisation ICS Lucknow. In this, guidance is provided to the students and their parents to make the right choice of career and subjects according to the interest, attitude, competence of the student and the market demand.

It was informed that 52 students of government schools of the state have been given admission by the Vellore Institute of Technology under the “Sahyog Yojana for Rural Students” under STARS. 17 students from government schools participated in the prestigious Word Power Championship held in Mumbai and 688 students were selected in the Techbee programme of HCL Company. All these selected students will become employees of HCL Company after training