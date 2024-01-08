Bhubaneswar: Gandhian-philanthropist and President of ‘Utkal Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi’ Smt. Krishna Mohanty will be conferred with National Mahatma Gandhi Award for the year 2023 for her outstanding contribution towards social service.

Daughter of Gandhian scholar and former Odisha CM Late Nabakrushna Choudhury and social activist Late Malati Choudhury, Smt. Krishna Mohanty has taken up many social issues to improve conditions of women and children in rural areas. She also used to teach children of migrant labourers.