ONGC starts oil production from its flagship deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin in Bay of Bengal

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has started oil production from its flagship deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin in Bay of Bengal.

ONGC has started producing from the Cluster-2 project in KG-DWN-98/2 block and will slowly ramp up output. In a social media post, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, first oil production commences from complex and difficult block. Mr Puri said, production is expected to be 45 thousand barrels per day and over 10 million standard cubic metres per day of gas. The project is expected to add 7 percent to current national oil production and 7 percent to national Natural Gas production. It is situated offshore the Godavari river delta in the Bay of Bengal. It is located 35 kilometres off the coast of Andhra Pradesh in water depths ranging from 300-3,200 metres. The discoveries in the block are divided into three clusters — Cluster-1, 2 and 3. Cluster 2 is being put to production first.