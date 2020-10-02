Gandhi & Shastri Jayanti Celebrated at KISS & KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on occasion of their birth anniversaries by KIIT & KISS fraternity, strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines on 2nd October, 2020.

Garlanding the Statue of Gandhiji on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS paid homage to the Father of the Nation. Commemorating Bapuji, Dr. Samanta said, “He had a dream of assimilating the underprivileged, downtrodden and tribal people in the societal mainstream”. Now, this dream of Gandhiji has really been reflected through KISS, Dr. Samanta remarked.

Among others, Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty, Vice Chancellor, KIIT DU; Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC; Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar; Prof Harekrushna Satapathy, Advisor, KISS DU; Dr. Prasanta Kumar Routray, Chief Executive Officer, KISS; and Dr. Sanjay Kumar Suar, Principal, KiiT International School were present and commemorated Gandhiji. Later on, Mahatma Gandhi’s statue established at Gandhi Square in premises of KIIT-DU was garlanded by the dignitaries.

Related

comments