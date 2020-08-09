Gandadhar Meher Birth Anniversary: Odisha pays tribute to the revered poet

Bhubaneswar: (Avilash Panigrahi ) -: Swabhaba kabi Gangadhara Meher was a renowned Odia poet of the 19th century. He was a literary Midas, who transformed everything into gold by the alchemic touch of his genius.

He was a born poet of delicate charm. His was a clean white style. His poem Bhakti (The Devotion) bears eloquent testimony to the change in religious outlook. He was essentially a poet of intuition and side by side he had a penetrating insight. Though poor in wealth and education, he was very rich in mind and culture. In almost all his writing there is a glimpse of originality.

ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରଦେଶ ଗଠନର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ପୁରୋଧା ତଥା ସ୍ଵଭାବକବି ଗଙ୍ଗାଧର ମେହେରଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ମୋର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି। ସମାଜ ସଂସ୍କାର ସହ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା ଓ ସାହିତ୍ୟ ଜଗତକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିଥିବା ତାଙ୍କ କାଳଜୟୀ ରଚନାଗୁଡ଼ିକ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। pic.twitter.com/2g6mGjEcb8 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 9, 2020

ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରଦେଶ ଗଠନର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ପୁରୋଧା, ସ୍ଵଭାବ କବି ଗଙ୍ଗାଧର ମେହେରଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ମୋର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି। ତାଙ୍କ ନୈତିକ ମୂଲ୍ୟବୋଧ ଓ ସମାଜ ସଂସ୍କାର ଭିତ୍ତିକ ଉଚ୍ଚକୋଟିର ସୃଜନ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା, ସାହିତ୍ୟକୁ ଋଦ୍ଧିମନ୍ତ କରିବା ସହିତ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେରଣାଦାୟୀ ହୋଇ ରହିବ। pic.twitter.com/8h3aZ1N8MS — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 9, 2020

Gangadhar was born in 1862 on the full moon day of Shravan at Barpali of present day Bargarh district of Odisha. Chaitanya Meher was working as a village Vaidya (Ayurvedic doctor) besides his family profession of weaving. But as he could not maintain his family with the income of these works, he opened a village school and began to teach a few children. Gangadhar Meher could read up to the Middle Vernacular Standard hurdling over diverse disadvantages, and his excessive desire for reading one day dragged him to the field of writing poems.

Several political leaders and political parties took to Twitter and paid homage to the eminent poet Gangadhara Meher on his birth anniversary today.

