NTPC Talcher Kaniha extends support to Community Health Centre, Kaniha

Kaniha : Amidst the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, posing greater stress on medical and healthcare service, NTPC Talcher Kaniha provided support to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kaniha on August 7, 2020. Acknowledging the fact that the most effective way to combat the infectious disease is by ensuring adequate health infrastructure in its peripheral villages; NTPC Talcher Kaniha procured various medical equipments under its CSR initiative.

Shri Sudip Nag, Chief General Manager, NTPC Talcher Kaniha inaugurated the small handing over ceremony of medical equipment to CHC, which included infant incubator, obstetric labour table, ultraviolet lamp and similar equipments required for dealing with maternal and newborn child health. In addition to supplying equipment, the Station also provided for the infrastructural development and renovation of the Community Health Centre, keeping the facility in a properly maintained condition for patients.

CHC, Kaniha is one of the only Medical Care Centre catering to the needs of villagers in and around Kaniha Block. This CSR initiative provides a source of reassurance to the people in nearby villages in these trying times.

Related

comments