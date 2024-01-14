Bhubaneswar: G.C. Granite has opened its first factory outlet in Bhubaneswar. 30,000 sqft area surrounded with the latest variety of granite. They have their presence in 2 areas of the state like Sambalpur and Cuttack. They are planning to open more outlets in the next coming year. At its inaugural ceremony K Z Virani, CEO Rabin Patel, Gopal Rajput and SG Rajput were presented. With an International product available in all varieties of tiles, sanitary products, granite, slap, Italian marble, marble, bathroom fitting, etc. In Odisha, they have 4 depots including two in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. GC Cera tiles

26 years experience company with pan India presence which has the biggest factory outlet here today.