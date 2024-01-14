Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits the BSNL & Skipper Limited operated 4G Saturation site for laying the foundation stone in Mamtapal Village of Mayurbhanja Dist. in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Minister, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw and Member of Parliament Balasore Mr.Pratap Sarangi visit for laying the foundation stone of 4G Saturation project site in Mamtapal Village, Mayurbhanja Dist. Of Odisha. Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER), one of the world’s leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom and Railway structures shared in a news update. The Minister was followed by senior Govt. officials along with BSNL and Skipper personnel.

In December 2022 the contract was awarded by BSNL to Skipper Limited for Supply and erection of Ground Based Telecom Towers, Infrastructure as a Service Provider (IaaSP) for supply, installation of Infrastructure Items and subsequent O&M for 5 years, extendable to 5 more years in the uncovered villages of India under 4G saturation projects. The total contract value awarded to Skipper under these projects were approx. Rs. 2,570 crores to be executed under capex and opex model over 5 years. The works are to be executed in the states of Rajasthan (1,350 Crores) and

Orissa (1,220 Crores) and includes development of approx. 3,350 tower location sites.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited said “We are glad to have Mr.Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji and Mr. Pratap Sarangi Ji for laying the foundation stone of Mayurbhanja site. It’s a matter of pride for us to play a crucial role and contributing our bit to government’s vision to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. The 4G Saturation project will promote the delivery of various e governance services, banking services, telemedicine, tele education etc. through mobile broadband and promote employment in rural areas”

“Skipper is one of the largest manufacturers of Telecom Tower in India, and we are in advanced stages of completion of the project in both Odisha and Rajasthan. Our large engineering capacity to support captive manufacturing of telecom structures and decades of experience in building Tower sites on turnkey basis vastly complemented the execution of this prestigious project and will establish our company as a front runner in this domain” He further added “Going forward, the marketplace looks exciting and ripe with opportunities and the company has a positive outlook based on strong traction in domestic telecom on account of future 5G Rollout and a vibrant domestic & International T&D industry fuelled by a surge in renewables generation.”