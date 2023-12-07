From bills to complaints: TPSODL’s interactive WhatsApp making it easy

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government dedicated to power distribution in Southern Odisha, offers value-added services to its customers through an interactive WhatsApp service. This service has proven successful in streamlining customer interactions and reducing time consumption. More people are now using TPSODL’s WhatsApp service instead of seeking physical solutions or updates, with customer feedback indicating high satisfaction and user-friendliness. Accessible 24/7 through the WhatsApp number +91-7777002375, this service aims to provide customers with seamless and convenient solutions. The interactive WhatsApp service delivers a comprehensive customer experience by addressing queries and concerns, including issues related to Duplicate E-bills, mobile number & e-mail registration, real-time complaint registration, and status updates. Registered customers can effortlessly view and download their current month’s bills instantly.