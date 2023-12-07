DOMS Industries Ltd Initial Public Offering To Open On December 13, 2023

Mumbai, December 07, 2023: DOMS Industries Limited (the “Company”) proposes to open its initial public offering (“Offer”) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Bid/ Offer Closing Date will be Friday, December 15, 2023. Anchor Investor Bidding Date is one Working Day prior to Bid/Offer Opening Date, that is, Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed from ₹750 per Equity Share to ₹790 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 18 Equity Shares and in multiples of 18 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Offer consists of a fresh issue of such number of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹3,500.00 million (the “Fresh Issue”) and an offer for sale of such number of Equity Shares (“Offered Shares”) aggregating up to ₹8,500.00 million comprising of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹8,000.00 million by F.I.L.A.- Fabbrica Italiana lapis Ed Affini S.P.A., Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹250.00 million by Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani, and Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹250.00 million by Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani (collectively, “Selling Shareholders” and such offer for sale of by the Selling Shareholders, “Offer for Sale”). This Offer includes a reservation of such number of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹50.00 million for subscription by Eligible Employees (the “Employee Reservation Portion”). The Company, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers, may offer a discount equivalent of ₹75 per equity share to the Offer Price to Eligible Employees bidding under the Employee Reservation Portion (“Employee Discount”). The Offer less the Employee Reservation Portion is hereinafter referred to as the “Net Offer”.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Fresh Issue to part finance the cost of establishing a new manufacturing facility to expand its production capabilities for a wide range of writing instruments, water colour pens, markers and highlighters, at Survey Nos: 153, 154, 155/2, 159, 160, 161, 164, 165, 166, 168, 170, 172, 175, 180, 181, 370 and 391/P1, Village: Dehri, Tal: Umbergaon, District Valsad, 396170, Gujarat, India as well as for general corporate purposes.

The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the SCRR read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. This Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in accordance with Regulation 6(2) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations wherein not less than 75% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) (the “QIB Portion”), provided that the Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis (the “Anchor Investor Portion”). One-third of the Anchor Investor Portion shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from the domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which allocation is made to Anchor Investors (“Anchor Investor Allocation Price”) in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion (other than Anchor Investor Portion) (“Net QIB Portion”). Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs. Further, (a) not more than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders (“Non-Institutional Portion”) (out of which one third of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be reserved for Bidders with Bids exceeding ₹0.20million up to ₹1.00million and two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be reserved for Bidders with Bids exceeding ₹1.00 million) and under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of the Non-Institutional Portion may be allocated to Bidders in the other sub-category of the Non-Institutional Portion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price); and (b) not more than 10% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders (“Retail Portion”) in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price. All potential Bidders, other than Anchor Investors, are mandatorily required to participate in the Offer through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process by providing details of their respective ASBA Account (as defined hereinafter) and UPI ID in case of UPI Bidders (defined hereinafter), which will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (“SCSBs”) or the Sponsor Bank(s), as the case may be, to the extent of their respective Bid Amounts. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Anchor Investor Portion through the ASBA process.

The Equity Shares offered through the red herring prospectus dated December 2, 2023, (the “RHP” or “Red Herring Prospectus”) are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE” and together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges”)

JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the book running lead managers (“Book Running Lead Managers” or “BRLMs”) to the Offer.