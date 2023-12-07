Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation for Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies at Infovalley, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation for Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies at Infovalley, Bhubaneswar. The Institute has been set up by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust. Set up in 40 acres of land provided by the State Govt, the Institute will reserve 30% of seats for students of Odisha on merit.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said that Odisha in recent times has made significant strides in various socio-economic parameters. It is now one of the fastest growing economies of the country. The rising economic status of the state has created immense opportunities in attracting talents from India and across the globe, CM added.

CM further said that India is now a leading economy of the world– the 5th largest among the nations, and set to become 3rd in a few years. This massive economic growth of India is driven by its youth power, CM underlined. Continuing on the power of youth, CM said that the youth are country’s strength, assets and hope for the future.

CM asserted that this is purely a contribution of Indian management institutes. The quality of their education, including Indian value system, has placed Indian management professionals in great demand across the globe, CM opined. CM further said that Odisha’s higher education sector has witnessed exponential growth through flagship initiatives like #5T, adding that the state has steered its higher education ecosystem towards a new era of progress.

Mentioning that NMIMS will add another feather to #Odisha’s cap in higher education, CM hoped that the institute will contribute to strengthen the educational ambiance in the state and will provide support for societal causes as well.