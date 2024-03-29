Former Salepur MLA Prakash Behera Resigns from BJP

Prakash Behera, former MLA of Salepur, has officially parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), submitting his resignation from the party’s primary membership ahead of the 2024 elections in Odisha.

In a letter directed to Manmohan Samal, the Odisha unit president, Behera acknowledged his efforts but expressed disappointment, stating, “Despite my best endeavors to fulfill my responsibilities and assist the party in achieving its goals, I have found my contributions unsatisfactory.”