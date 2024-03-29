Govt orders mandatory declaration of stock position of wheat

In order to manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India has decided that Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors in all States and Union Territories have to declare their Stock position of wheat on the portal (https://evegoils.nic.in/wheat/login.html) w.e.f. 01.04.2024 and then, on every Friday till further orders. All the respective legal entities to ensure that stock are regularly and correctly disclosed on the portal.

Further, Wheat Stock Limit is expiring on 31.03.2024 for all categories of entities in States and UTs. Thereafter, the entities have to disclose the wheat stock on portal. Rice stock declaration by all categories of entities is already in-place. Any entity which is not registered on the Portal, may register themselves and start disclosing the wheat and rice stock on every Friday. Now, all legal entities have to declare their Wheat and Rice stock on the portal regularly.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of wheat and Rice to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country.