One day after departing from the Congress, former minister Surendra Singh Bhoi officially became a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, just before the 2024 Elections. Bhoi’s inclusion into the BJD took place at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, with the presence of prominent party leaders such as Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra and Minister Tukuni Sahu.