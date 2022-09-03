Former footballer Kalyan Chaubey elected as new President of All India Football Federation

Former footballer Kalyan Chaubey has been elected as the President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Kalyan defeated the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top post.

The 45-year-old Chaubey, a former goalkeeper with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, won 33-1.

Chaubey, a BJP politician who lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal, never played for the India senior team though he was in the squad on a few occasions.

Bhutia and Chaubey were one-time teammates at East Bengal.

Karnataka Football Association president N A Haris, a sitting Congress MLA, won the election for the lone post of vice president, beating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer’s post. All the 14 candidates who had filed nominations for as many executive committee members’ posts were elected unopposed.