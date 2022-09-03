Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Indian team playing Asia Cup

In T-20 Cricket, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the Asia Cup squad due to a knee injury. Axar Patel will replace him on the team. BCCI announced that the All India Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja sustained a right knee injury and he is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

Axar Patel was included as one of the standbys in the squad. Jadeja’s injury comes as a heavy blow for India ahead of the Super 4 stage. The left-hander had played a crucial role with both bat and ball in India’s Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.