Bhubaneswar: Former chief secretary of Odisha, Bijay Patnaik, will be joining the Indian National Congress at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi tomorrow.

Patnaik, a 1976 cadre IAS officer, was the principal secretary of CM Naveen Patnaik from 2004 to 2010. He served as the Odisha Chief Secretary from September 2010 to 2013.