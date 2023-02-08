Jammu and Kashmir Admin airlifts 58 passengers from Snowbound Gurez Valley

BANDIPORA : The District Administration Bandipora on Tuesday facilitated airlifting of about 58 passengers between Gurez and Bandipora including 9 patients and 5 students appearing in JKSSRB exams.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, a special helicopter service was put in service to airlift stranded passengers to and from snowbound Gurez valley with priority to patients and students who have to appear in various exams.

Giving details, an official informed that 29 passengers were airlifted from Bandipora to Dawar in Gurez while 22 passengers were airlifted from Dawar to Bandipora.

Moreover 3 passengers were airlifted from Kanzalwan to Bandipora while four patients were airlifted from Neeru (Tulail) to Bandipora.

Among the passengers included five students who had to appear in JKSSB exams were airlifted to Bandipora so that they could appear in exams.

Nine patients and three attendants were also among the passengers who were airlifted to Bandipora for medical aid.

The DC was personally monitoring the evacuation process. The entire evacuation process was a coordinated exercise between District and Sub District authorities.

People from Gurez especially the students and their parents expressed gratitude and hailed the timely intervention of DC Bandipora and the entire initiative of evacuation.