Govt accords sanction for setting up 10 nuclear power reactors in the country with total capacity of 7000 MW

The government has accorded sanction for setting up ten nuclear power reactors in the country with a total capacity of 7000 MW.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Greivances & Pensions and Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh said 11 reactors with a total capacity of 8700 MW are under various stages of construction or commissioning.

The Minister said the present policy of the Centre puts atomic energy in the list of prohibited sectors, but added that the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 has been amended to enable joint ventures with public sector undertakings to enhance atomic energy production.